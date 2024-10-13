Subscribe
Heimat x CulinArt 1862's Oktoberfest brunch

Following their successful collaboration last year, chef Stanley Wong of CulinArt 1862 teams up with chef Peter Find of Heimat to offer a special brunch menu ($588 per person) on October 12 and 13 to celebrate the Bavarian festival. During the meal, attendees can expect to sink their teeth into 16 delightful plates and a variety of free-flow German beer from Kaiserdom. Start with light appetisers like Black Forest ham with pickles and sourdough, goulash soup, or a traditional cheese spread. As for entrées, both chefs have whipped up authentic creations like German ravioli stuffed with minced meat and spinach, oven-roasted chicken, as well as crispy pork knuckles served with sauerkraut. Be sure to leave room for desserts like warm apple strudel with vanilla custard, berry compote topped with whipped cream, and more. The brunch will be held at Heimat on October 12 and CulinArt 1862 on October 13. Be sure to don your traditional German outfits on the final day, as CulinArt 1862 will award a bottle of French Philippe Prié Champagne to the best-dressed customer.

Heimat
8/F LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham St, Central
Hong Kong

