Hong Kong
HKDI Master Lecture Series 2023: Nuovo Design Italiano

  • Things to do, Talks and lectures
  • Hong Kong Design Institute, Sai Kung
HKDI
Photograph: Courtesy HKDI
Time Out says

The HKDI Master Lecture Series 2023 is part of the year-long festival Viva Italia. It will run from November 6 to 8 and is centred around the theme of ‘Nuovo Design Italiano’ which will showcase the history, characteristics, and trends of Italian design culture. 

The event will feature four 40-minute lectures by Italian design academics from Istituto Europeo di Design (IED), followed by a Q&A session or a panel discussion. Participants will have the opportunity to explore various topics, including the art of contemporary Italian photography, craftsmanship in the Italian creative industry, an exploration of post-pandemic design trends, and a deep dive into how AI and hybrid realities redefine the Italian design landscape.

Open to all, the free lectures will be held at the HKDI campus and live-streamed on ZOOM. Secure your spot today!

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with HKDI

Details

Address:
Hong Kong Design Institute
3 King Ling Road, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

