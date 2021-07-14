Hong Kong Book Fair 2021

Great news for every bookworm in town as the city's biggest annual literature event returns! Head down to the Hong Kong Book Fair between July 14 to 20 and browse through a huge variety of books, from the latest popular fiction to biographies to children's books and more. With the theme of 'Inspirational and Motivational Reading' this year, the book fair hopes to encourage visitors to seek out, while inspiring Hongkongers to lead, a more positive lifestyle.

Aside from picking up a few paperbacks to catch up on your summer reading, the week-long event also has a string of cultural activities lined up, including thematic exhibitions and seminars hosted by acclaimed writers. Various online activities will also be available on the Book Fair official website, where visitors can explore the Cultural Journey Online page which showcases different e-reading resources, exhibitions, and seminars.