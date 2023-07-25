The city's annual literature extravaganza is back! Head down to the Hong Kong Book Fair between July 19 to 25 and browse through a huge variety of books, from the latest popular fiction to biographies to children's books and more. Aside from picking up a few paperbacks to catch up on your summer reading, the week-long event also offers a string of cultural activities for visitors of all ages to take part in.
Hong Kong Book Fair 2023
