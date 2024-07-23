Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hong Kong Book Fair 2024

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
  1. Hong Kong Book Fair
    Photograph: Courtesy HKTDC
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. HKTDC
    Photograph: Courtesy HKTDC
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. HKTDC
    Photograph: Courtesy HKTDC
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. HKTDC
    Photograph: Courtesy HKTDC
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

The Hong Kong Book Fair is the city's biggest literature event. Head down to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre between July 17 to 23 and browse through a huge variety of books, from the latest popular fiction to biographies to children's books and more. Aside from picking up a few paperbacks to catch up on your summer reading, the week-long event also offers a string of cultural activities for visitors of all ages to take part in.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.