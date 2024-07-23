The Hong Kong Book Fair is the city's biggest literature event. Head down to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre between July 17 to 23 and browse through a huge variety of books, from the latest popular fiction to biographies to children's books and more. Aside from picking up a few paperbacks to catch up on your summer reading, the week-long event also offers a string of cultural activities for visitors of all ages to take part in.
Hong Kong Book Fair 2024
Details
- Event website:
- hkbookfair.hktdc.com/en/index.html
- Address:
- Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
- Wan Chai
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
