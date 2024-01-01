Time Out says

Experience the Christmas magic as Hong Kong WinterFest returns to West Kowloon Art Park from November 24, 2023, to January 1, 2024! Aside from a towering 20-metre-tall Christmas tree adorned with shimmering lights and a beautiful star tree topper, there will also be installations spelling 'LOVE', elegant Christmas trees, colourful ornaments, and adorable reindeers to greet everyone at Christmas Town. And if you're keen to meet Santa Claus, be sure to keep an eye out for his surprise appearances at the giftbox-shaped Christmas hut. A 10-day open-air Christmas Market will also take place at the Great Lawn featuring 25 stalls, food and drink, live performances, and pet delights for all visitors.

Hong Kong harbourfront fireworks

To make your holidays even more special, visitors can enjoy dazzling fireworks that will illuminate the skies at 8pm on four evenings (December 23-26). The 10-minute show will feature festive motifs such as Christmas trees and gift boxes, along with a stunning 'HK' monogram that will surely impress.



Christmas Town opening hours:

November 24: 7pm-11pm

November 25-December 21: 5pm-11pm (Monday to Friday); 11am-11pm (Saturday and Sunday)

December 22, 2023-January 1, 2024: 11am-1pm (hours will extend to 1am on December 24, 25, and 31)

Note: Lights will turn on at 5pm daily at Christmas Town and last admission is 30 minutes before closing time.