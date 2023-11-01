Opened in 2019, Hong Kong Climbing Park offers eight to 10-meter-high climbing routes, including lead climb and top rope, with an automatic safety system. The park's ceiling is made of transparent glass, allowing natural light to create an outdoor climbing atmosphere even in an air-conditioned environment. Visitors can also enjoy bouldering areas, ninja courses, and a fitness room.
Hong Kong Climbing Park
- Level 2, Belair Gardens Shopping Arcade Phase 2, 52 Tai Chung Kiu Road, Sha Tin
