Time Out says

The Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend is back. Taking place on November 2 and 3, the fun run welcomes runners of all ages and abilities to don their brightest and most magical Disney looks as they race around different parts of the resort; from Main Street, U.S.A. to the Castle of Magical Dreams and the World of Frozen for the very first time. All your favourite Disney characters will also be on the sidelines to cheer everyone on, including Mickey and Friends, Elsa and Anna, Marvel superheroes, Duffy and Friends, and more.

This year, there are five race categories to sign up for: Marvel Super Heroes 10K, Pixar Pals 5K, Frozen Explorers 3K, Duffy and Friends 3K, and the Mickey and Friends Kids Races. All runners will be able to take home a special runner pack, featuring a Disney-themed running tee, a sports wristband, and other memorabilia. Those who complete the race will also receive a medal at the end.

Details on public registration have not been announced, but it's never too early to plan for a costume!