Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2024: Registration, Date, Time, and More

The Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend is back. Taking place on November 2 and 3, the fun run welcomes runners of all ages and abilities to don their brightest and most magical Disney looks as they race around different parts of the resort. All your favourite Disney characters will also be on the sidelines to cheer everyone on, including Mickey and Friends, Elsa and Anna, Marvel superheroes, Duffy and Friends, and more.

How to register for Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2024?

Public registration for Hong Kong Disneyland's 10K Weekend 2024 run starts on July 30 from 10am onwards via their event website. Interested participants will have until September 2 (11.59pm) to register. As for those with Magic Access, early bird registration will be available from July 23 to 26.

What are the race categories and fees for Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2024?

This year, there are five race categories to sign up for, including an all-new Frozen Explorers race that will take runners through the World of Frozen. Check out below for details of each category:

Marvel Super Heroes 10K

Age: 16 and above

Date: Sunday, November 3

Price: $650 (early bird $620)

Pixar Pals 5K

Age: 14 and above

Date: Saturday, November 2

Price: $650 (early bird $620)

Frozen Explorers 3K

Age: 3 and above

Date: Sunday, November 3

Price: $650 (early bird $620)

Duffy and Friends 3K

Age: 3 and above

Date: Saturday, November 2

Price: $650 (early bird $620)

Mickey and Friends Kids Races (200m)

Age: 5 and below

Date: Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3

Price: $395

What's in the Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2024 runner pack?

All runners will receive a Disney-themed runner pack, inside of which is a Skechers running tee, a race bib, bib buttons, and a brand-new themed sports wristband. Those who complete the race will also receive a Disney commemorative medal at the finish line.

Recommended stories:

Visit hongkongdisneyland.com for more info and registration details for the Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2024.

Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir to open without prior registration

Paris Olympics 2024: What to expect, opening ceremony, when and where to watch Hong Kong athletes

Cool off for the summer at this limited-time water park in Hong Kong

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.