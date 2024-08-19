From August 15 to 19, taste your way around the world with international cuisine and delicacies and bring home your favourite snacks and food products from the Hong Kong Food Expo. What's more, the Home Delights Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo, and Hong Kong International Tea Fair all usually occur at the same time, so there’s literally something for everyone.
Hong Kong Food Expo 2024
Time Out says
Details
- Event website:
- www.hktdc.com/event/hkfoodexpo/en
- Address:
- Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
- Wan Chai
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video