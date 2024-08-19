Hong Kong
Timeout

Hong Kong Food Expo 2024

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
From August 15 to 19, taste your way around the world with international cuisine and delicacies and bring home your favourite snacks and food products from the Hong Kong Food Expo. What's more, the Home Delights Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo, and Hong Kong International Tea Fair all usually occur at the same time, so there’s literally something for everyone.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

