Satisfy your food cravings this winter as the Hong Kong Food Festival returns in December. For five days in a row, visitors will be introduced to various premium brands, Southeast Asian flavours, healthy foods, and all kinds of products from countries like Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and many more. As always, there'll be lots of special discounts and bargains on offer, so go with your wallets prepared!
Hong Kong Food Festival 2023
- Event website:
- food-expo.com.hk/hong-kong-food-festival.html
- Address:
- Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
- Wan Chai
- Hong Kong
- Price:
- $20
Dates and times
