Hong Kong Harbour Fiesta

Time Out says

This July, the Hong Kong Tourism Board is presenting Hong Kong Harbour Fiesta, a special edition of A Symphony of Lights, in celebration of HKSAR's 25th anniversary. More than 50 buildings and landmarks along Victoria Harbour will participate in the Fiesta to stage a multimedia light show every night at 8pm, offering the audience an extraordinary audio and visual experience that brings together beam lights, LED screens and walls, music, and a fleet of Star Ferries (between Tsim Sha Tsui and Central/Wan Chai) donned with colourful light belts. 

Be sure to head to vantage points such as the TST waterfront outside Hong Kong Cultural Centre, the Avenue of Stars, and the promenade at Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai to catch the live broadcast of music for the performance, or pay a visit to some of Hong Kong's best rooftop bars to witness the illuminating show.

Event website:
www.discoverhongkong.com/hk-eng/what-s-new/events/hkharbourfiesta.html
Address:
Victoria Harbour
Victoria Harbour
Hong Kong





