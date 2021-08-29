Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Skye Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Skye

Best rooftop bars in Hong Kong

Sky's the limit

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

Hong Kong's skyline is legendary. Centred on Victoria Harbour, it's a nightly festival of neon and LED lights flickering against glass towers. There are many places in the city where you can glimpse these majestic skylines, but the best ones are those where you can drink and dine. Hong Kong has a bundle of rooftop bars that offer some jaw-dropping views of the city. Whether you're planning a romantic night under the stars, a festive celebration with your nearest and dearest, or just looking for somewhere to get away from – or above – it all, one of these watering holes in Hong Kong is sure to have you covered. 

RECOMMENDED: Also, check out these picturesque places to catch the sunset, or go for an adventure to Hong Kong's best spots for stargazing.

Hong Kong’s best rooftop bars

Faye
Photograph: Courtesy Faye

Faye

  • Bars and pubs
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Taking over the spot of Ce La Vie is the newest club in town, Faye. The club features inflatable spaceships, and other outer-space gimmicks and showcases live best beats to workout those happy feet. But one of the best parts of the place is its sky deck overlooking sweeping views of Central's concrete jungle. Start enjoying the spot for afternoon drinks from 4pm and stay until sundown for a night of revelry together with a trendy crowd that keeps the vibe high until past midnight. 

Read more
Ozone
Photograph: Courtesy Ozone

Ozone

  • Bars and pubs
  • West Kowloon

Ozone is the highest bar, not just in Hong Kong but also in the world. A narrow leathered elevator (which vaguely reminds you of a padded cell) shoots you right up to the 118th floor. Once inside, you're immediately greeted by moody lighting, avant-garde seating, and walls of refracted swirling glass. However, what seals the deal for any guest is the unobstructed view of Western Hong Kong Island and Kowloon. And, with one of the finest wine lists in town and a great cocktail programme, the drinks here are almost as impressive as the view. Here you can sip cold bubbly with high tea in the afternoon before moving to more spirited drinks from their Five Elements cocktail menu ($138 per cocktail) while watching the skyline glitter during sundown. 

Read more
Advertising
Cruise
Photograph: Andrew Loiterton

Cruise

  • Restaurants
  • North Point

From lunch to afternoon drinks, dinner to a late night spot, Cruise is a hidden rooftop oasis to enjoy social connection, modern asian fare, and cocktails while overlooking a spectacular view of Victoria Harbour. The food and drink menus draw inspiration from South East and North East Asian cuisine – approaching traditional items in an unorthodox and reimagined way. The food is meant to be a shared experience. Enjoy the view along with discounted prices on select wine during Cruise's Sunset Sessions from 3pm to 7pm daily. 

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour

Read more
Paid content
Wooloomooloo
Photograph: Courtesy Wooloomooloo

Wooloomooloo

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Wan Chai

Wooloomooloo knows how to cook up a mean steak, but the real winner here is its rooftop bar. The jaw-dropping views which take in all of the Wan Chai neighbourhood, the harbour, and Happy Valley, are what keeps patrons coming back time and again. While you're up there, make it a point to rifle through the impressive wine list, the choices are vast and worldly.

Read more
Advertising
Skye
Photograph: Courtesy The Parklane Hong Kong

Skye

  • Bars and pubs
  • Hotel bars
  • Causeway Bay
  • price 2 of 4

Sitting at the top of The Park Lane Hotel in Causeway Bay, the restaurant bar boasts an eye-popping view of Hong Kong. Skye's reception area is clinically white with sleek curvatures that are reminiscent of futuristic sci-fi flicks. With a stunning unobstructed Victoria Park and harbour view that takes you all the way to North Point, along with a delicious menu of contemporary French dishes crafted by head chef Lee Adams, and a cocktail programme that doesn't break the bank, Skye is easily one of our best picks among the best rooftop bars in town. 

Read more
Popinjays
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Weber

Popinjays

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Accessible by a private elevator, Popinjays is a stunning restaurant and bar that makes it worth trudging up Cotton Tree Drive to reach The Murray. It's an absolute stunner, encased in floor-to-ceiling windows with a wraparound terrace that looks out in all directions to surrounding high-rises like the HSBC Building and Bank of China Tower. While most of the cocktails here do not come cheap, you'll quickly find that the prices are surprisingly reasonable for a five-star hotel.

Read more
Advertising
Terrible Baby
Photograph: Courtesy Terrible Baby

Terrible Baby

  • Bars and pubs
  • Jordan

Terrible Baby shakes up a selection of fun, creative cocktails and a varied selection of spirits. But aside from their drink offering, the bar boasts a spacious outdoor terrace covered in an abundance of greenery that plays in contrast to the rigid surroundings of the Jordan neighbourhood. Head here if you're looking for that sweet escape above ground. Terrible Baby's new bar manager Axel Gonzalez recently unveiled his latest creations for the Jordan bar, and they are perfect sippers for any day of the week.

Read more
Piqniq
Photograph: Courtesy Piqniq

Piqniq

  • Restaurants
  • Central

This charming rooftop eatery is one of the coolest al fresco spaces in town. Sitting on the top floor of H Queen's, Piqniq is fully decked out in beanbags, fairy lights, vibrant artworks (which include Yayoi Kasuma's famous polka-dot pumpkin sculpture), complete with sweeping views of the surrounding Central area. Head up to enjoy a variety of 'piqniq' baskets filled with international fare, as well as a curated selection of wines, Champagnes, and classic cocktails.

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Sevva
Photograph: Courtesy Sevva

Sevva

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Central

Sevva is a pretty incredible space. A 360-degree balcony offers stunning views of the skyscrapers in Central and Admiralty, the harbour, and the opposing Kowloon skyline – perfect for sundowners and sunsets. The furnishings, meanwhile, look as though they came straight out of a magazine and demand appreciation for their style and effortless elegance.

Read more
Sugar
Photograph: Courtesy Sugar

Sugar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Taikoo Shing

Encompassing the entire 32nd floor of the swanky business hotel East in Tai Koo, Sugar is a soaring establishment that sells itself as a 'bar + deck + lounge'. It's a tag that succinctly sums up the highlights of this ultra-cool space, except that it omits Sugar's finest feature: the utterly breathtaking views. Enjoying sweeping vistas with a drink in hand is hardly a new thing to our spoilt eyes in Hong Kong, but Sugar's panoramas provide a new, eastern take on our urban jungle. The view dominates from every corner of the bar; such is the openness of the smartly designed interior. Go on, grab a drink and take it all in.

Read more
Advertising
Eyebar
Photograph: Courtesy Eyebar

Eyebar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Eyebar is a contender for one of the best vantage points in Hong Kong. Perched high above the hustle and bustle of Nathan Road, the bar's terrace is a perfect spot to catch unobstructed views of Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island. Come here in the afternoons, sip on cold beers or any of the bar's signature cocktails and watch Hong Kong turn from day to night.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

More ways to enjoy the view

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.