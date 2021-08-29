Taking over the spot of Ce La Vie is the newest club in town, Faye. The club features inflatable spaceships, and other outer-space gimmicks and showcases live best beats to workout those happy feet. But one of the best parts of the place is its sky deck overlooking sweeping views of Central's concrete jungle. Start enjoying the spot for afternoon drinks from 4pm and stay until sundown for a night of revelry together with a trendy crowd that keeps the vibe high until past midnight.
Hong Kong's skyline is legendary. Centred on Victoria Harbour, it's a nightly festival of neon and LED lights flickering against glass towers. There are many places in the city where you can glimpse these majestic skylines, but the best ones are those where you can drink and dine. Hong Kong has a bundle of rooftop bars that offer some jaw-dropping views of the city. Whether you're planning a romantic night under the stars, a festive celebration with your nearest and dearest, or just looking for somewhere to get away from – or above – it all, one of these watering holes in Hong Kong is sure to have you covered.
