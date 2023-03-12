Hong Kong
Hong Kong International Literary Festival 2023

  • Things to do, Literary events
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s biggest celebration of all things literary is back. This year, the week-long festival sees more than 100 events, including talks, workshops, walking tours, readings, and more, take place at different venues across the city. Over 70 international and local speakers will come together to share their love of storytelling, hoping to inspire others and provide emerging writers with a platform to show their talent. 

www.festival.org.hk/
Various venues
Hong Kong

