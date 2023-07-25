Hong Kong
Timeout

Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo 2023

  • Things to do, Consumer shows and conventions
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
    Photograph: Courtesy HKTDC
    Photograph: Courtesy HKTDC
    Photograph: Courtesy HKTDC
The annual flagship summer event is back from July 19 to 25, featuring a wide range of sports and leisure brands, products, and free trials. Explore the world of sports through the eight thematic zones, including Sports Hub, Outdoor Adventure, Health & Fitness, Fun & Learn, Board Games, Photography World, Japan Pavilion, and Handicraft Market.

The Sports Hub zone offers visitors a wide range of trials, ranging from a mobile rope net experience to an interactive boxing punching bag. There’ll also be VR riding and VR rowing experiences alongside a mobile rope net experience. You can also look forward to a game of Dodgebee and an arcade basketball machine. The Expo will also present interactive activities for visitors to join, such as yoga workshops, board games, and sport stacking. Local athletes and sports stars like triathlete Cho Wing-to Cheri and breakdancer B-girl Lady Little Chan Ka-yi will share their journey as athletes and perform on stage. Additionally, training gears used by local Olympic medalists Edgar Cheung, Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, and Sarah Lee will be on display. 

The Japan National Tourism Organization, the Consulate-General of Japan, and 18 Japanese prefectures and exhibitors have teamed up to form a Japan Pavilion that showcases different sides of Japanese culture, landmarks, and leisure attractions.

To triple the fun, ticket holders of the Sports and Leisure Expo get to visit the World of Snacks and Hong Kong Book Fair held concurrently.

Opening hours

July 19-20 (Wed-Thu), 10am-9pm; July 21-22 (Fri-Sat), 10am-10pm; July 23-24 (Sun-Mon), 10am-9pm; July 25 (Tue), 9am-5pm

Ticket prices

$30 (Adult);$10 (for children under 1.2m tall or primary school students). Free admission is applicable for children aged three or under and senior citizens aged 65 or above. For ticketing details please visit the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo website.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Details

Dates and times

