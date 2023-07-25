Hong Kong
Timeout

World of Snacks 2023

  • Things to do, Consumer shows and conventions
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  1. world of snacks
    Photograph: Courtesy HKTDC
  2. world of snacks
    Photograph: Courtesy HKTDC
  3. world of snacks
    Photograph: Courtesy HKTDC
Time Out says

Feast on snacks and stay satisfied at this exhibition

The highly anticipated HKTDC’s World of Snacks returns to Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre this summer!

Indulge in a culinary adventure as you explore six exciting thematic zones – Travel Delight, Chocolate and Sweet Factory, Oldie Snacks, Yummy & Healthy, Party Time, and Snack Bar. Discover over 1,200 delightful treats from all around the world. Here, you can sample global snacks like trendy handmade Korean “fatcarons” (fat macarons), Fruiter’s mango and durian ice pops, and frozen coconut balls shipped directly from Thailand. You’ll also want to try crispy wasabi fish skin from Taiwanese souvenir specialists Tuanshih, assorted gummy candies from German gummy specialist Bears & Friends, and an all-new crispy mango rice from century-old brand Yan Chim Kee.

The World of Snacks will also have plenty of dried fruits and healthy treats, indulgent Iberico ham, the hottest frozen mocktails, and much more. Look forward to various exciting workshops and activities, including tasting sessions, and a Zen-influenced hand-brewed coffee and meditation experience for visitors to attend. 

As a ticket holder for the World of Snacks, you will also have access to the Hong Kong Book Fair and the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo concurrently.

Opening times:
July 19-20 (Wed-Thu) 10am-9pm, July 21-22 (Fri-Sat) 10am-10pm, July 23-24 (Sun-Mon)10am-9pm, July 25 (Tue) 9am-5pm

Ticket prices
$30 (Adult), $10 (for children under 1.2m tall or primary school students). Free admission is applicable for children aged three or under and senior citizens aged 65 or above. Visit World of Snacks’ website for ticketing details. 

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Details

Event website:
worldofsnacks.hktdc.com
Address:
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
1830 670

Dates and times

