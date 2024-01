What else do I need to know about the new waste-charging scheme?

How do I know if my bag is 'properly wrapped'?

As long as you can tightly fasten the rubbish bag with nothing protruding or piercing through the bag, you're good to go.

What happens if I don't wrap my waste or label it properly?

Anyone who fails to comply to the relevant registration on MSW charging will be subject to a penalty of $1,500, but repeated or serious offenders may have to face a maximum fine of up to $50,000 and imprisonment for six months.

Does MSW charging apply to rubbish thrown in public bins?

According to the Environmental Protection Department, it will not be necessary to use designated bags or labels when disposing of waste in bins set up in public spaces. However, household waste should not be disposed of in these bins.

What are some ways to save expenditure on MSW charging?

The straight answer is to reduce your waste output. You can reuse and recycle through various channels, including the Environmental Protection Department's Green@Community recycling network with recycling stations, stores, and mobile collection booths throughout Hong Kong. You can also use the Waste Reduction Calculator to calculate your monthly expenditure on MSW charging.

For further information on the MSW charging scheme, head over to mswcharging.gov.hk/en for more details.