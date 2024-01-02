Where to donate clothes, books and food in Hong Kong

Swire Properties’ charity book sale 'Books for Love @ $10' is set to return on May 9 to 12 and 16 to 19 this year. With the annual event just a few months away, Hongkongers are welcome to donate their pre-loved books at 44 different drop-off points around the city from now until January 31. Last year, over 250,000 pre-loved books were donated, which were then sorted and categorised by almost 6,000 volunteers!

Do note that books in poor condition, textbooks, magazines/newspapers, guidebooks (except for in-depth travelogues), books on computing, fortune-telling books, items marked 'Not for resale', as well as ones that contain excessive violence and pornography will not be accepted.

All proceeds will once again go towards supporting the Treasure Trove project led by The Boys' & Girls' Clubs Association of Hong Kong and promoting the development of sustainable volunteerism by the Agency for Volunteer Service.