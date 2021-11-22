Hong Kong
Timeout

Readership Survey 2021
Hong Kong, you okay?

Our survey says Hong Kong is in its feelings after the last 18 months

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
We realise it’s been a while since we checked in on you – 18 months, to be exact! After months of living amid a pandemic, things have certainly changed. A couple of months back, we put out our annual readership survey to get your input on how we could serve you better, and well, just to see how you’re all doing. We asked, you answered. Drawing on the impressive number of responses from our readers, here’s a snippet of what we found. 

WFH is the new black
WFH is the new black

The pandemic has certainly upended our lives, turning most, if not all, of our plans upside down. It has forced change upon all aspects of society, and the workplace is no exception. While millions around the globe struggle with the repercussions of losing their jobs, a great number of people shifted to working from home. 

For Hongkongers, 10.9 percent of our pollers who were happy to ditch the commute and office wardrobe said they really thrived while working from home. A majority (57.2 percent) thought it was okay and made the best of it, but some are no closer to giving up the office with 31.9 percent saying they find WFH to be isolating and felt it wasn’t for them. 

After 18 months of living in a pandemic you are...
After 18 months of living in a pandemic you are...

For many of us, nearly two years into the pandemic has profoundly altered our emotional landscape. Some of you are still stressed (26.7 percent), while an equal amount of you are feeling optimistic and hopeful (26.6 percent). Those of you that identified with being stressed preferred to work from home. The 15.4 percent that felt indifferent were also indifferent towards working from home, classic. 

For the most part, those of you that were confused (18.5 percent) largely didn’t enjoy working from home. The group of respondents that identified positively (feeling content or hopeful) are inherently social and are looking forward to returning to ‘normal’, whatever that is, and therefore didn’t enjoy working from home either.

 

Time Out Hong Kong

We may not be back to normal just yet, but we have all adapted to the current situation in the city. Hongkongers converge around work arrangements with a lot more flexibility as we all rallied and worked together to help many of our businesses survive. And while it hasn't been easy, what with the situation in the city constantly evolving, hope and optimism remain strong.

Now, as we enter the festive season and a city that glistens with Christmas displays and festivities, everyone (us included) seems excited to embrace the merriest time of the year and bid adieu to the year that was. 

