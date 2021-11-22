Hong Kong, you okay?

WFH is the new black

The pandemic has certainly upended our lives, turning most, if not all, of our plans upside down. It has forced change upon all aspects of society, and the workplace is no exception. While millions around the globe struggle with the repercussions of losing their jobs, a great number of people shifted to working from home.

For Hongkongers, 10.9 percent of our pollers who were happy to ditch the commute and office wardrobe said they really thrived while working from home. A majority (57.2 percent) thought it was okay and made the best of it, but some are no closer to giving up the office with 31.9 percent saying they find WFH to be isolating and felt it wasn’t for them.