Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Horlicks X Cookie DPT

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Hong Kong, Central
horlicks cookie dpt, horlicks cookie dpt collaboration, cookie dpt
Photograph: Courtesy Cookie DPT
Advertising

Time Out says

Get your hands on these sweeter-than-ever items before time runs out!

This August, Horlicks, a popular malted drink brand, is collaborating with locally renowned cookie brand Cookie DPT to create three indulgent baked treats and a refreshing beverage, all of which are Horlicks-flavoured. 

Customers can dig into a variety of delectable baked goods, including chiffon cake slices topped with chantilly cream, caramelised bananas and Horlicks flavoured biscuits. Other offerings include pineapple bun cookies with a crackly exterior and creamy ganache filling, and decadent Basque burnt cheesecakes with a gooey centre. Wash them all down with a delightful chocolate malt drink topped with a generous dusting of cocoa powder.

Horlicks and Cookie DPT’s collaboration are available from now until August 31. Visitors can try out all of the exclusive Horlicks-flavoured items from Cookie DPT’s brick-and-mortar store at FOCO. Alternatively, the time-limited Horlicks cookies and cheesecakes are available for purchase at Cookie DPT’s pop-up stores across the city.

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.