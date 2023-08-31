Time Out says

This August, Horlicks, a popular malted drink brand, is collaborating with locally renowned cookie brand Cookie DPT to create three indulgent baked treats and a refreshing beverage, all of which are Horlicks-flavoured.

Customers can dig into a variety of delectable baked goods, including chiffon cake slices topped with chantilly cream, caramelised bananas and Horlicks flavoured biscuits. Other offerings include pineapple bun cookies with a crackly exterior and creamy ganache filling, and decadent Basque burnt cheesecakes with a gooey centre. Wash them all down with a delightful chocolate malt drink topped with a generous dusting of cocoa powder.



Horlicks and Cookie DPT’s collaboration are available from now until August 31. Visitors can try out all of the exclusive Horlicks-flavoured items from Cookie DPT’s brick-and-mortar store at FOCO. Alternatively, the time-limited Horlicks cookies and cheesecakes are available for purchase at Cookie DPT’s pop-up stores across the city.