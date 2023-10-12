Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong's breast cancer awareness activities

Time Out says

Hyatt Centric is launching their #PinkTogether campaign this October, where they’ll be supporting breast cancer care as well as raising awareness for breast health. The hotel has collaborated with local artist Alice Hobbey to design a pink twilly scarf that can be purchased on Hyatt Centric’s e-shop. All proceeds from the sale of the scarves will be donated to The Global Chinese Breast Cancer Organisations Alliance to support breast cancer patients and offer breast cancer prevention initiatives. In addition to the twilly scarves, Hyatt Centric’s food and drink venues will be offering a range of pink treats to raise awareness for the hotel’s campaign. The Farmhouse Deli will offer a ruby peach cremeux cake ($300 per pound); all-day dining venue The Farmhouse will provide a spread of pink desserts during their lunch and dinner buffet spreads; and rooftop hotspot Cruise Restaurant and Bar is set to shake up Rosy Resilience ($108), a pink gin-based cocktail with tropical flavours of coconut rum, pineapple juice, and more.