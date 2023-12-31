Ichu: The Inca Masquerade New Year's Eve Party

Time Out says

Step into a world of mystery and magic in Ichu's Inca Masquerade New Year's Eve Party. This enchanting partry combines the energetic ancient Inca Empire together with an intriguing masquerade ball to create a world filled with gold and grandeur, and of ancient stories passed down through generations. Prepare to be captivated throughout the evening by live performances, and guest DJ sets from Cristian Vinci and DJ Juliejjun. Get into the holiday spirit by donning Inca-inspired masquerade attire or accessories! If you want the full party experience, load up on Ichu’s exclusive dinner menu before getting the party started. Otherwise, you can just dance the night away your heart’s content from 9pm onwards.