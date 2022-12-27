Hong Kong
Timeout

mulino nye menu 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Mulino

Where to go for New Year's dinner in Hong Kong

Wrap up your year with one of these sensational meals

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Whether you’re gearing up for a night full of partying, or want to take things easy and celebrate the new year with your closest friends and loved ones, treating yourself to a decadent meal is certainly a great way to wrap up 2022. Take a look at our top picks for the best dinner parties in Hong Kong taking place on December 31! 

RECOMMENDED: Ready for more fun? Take a look at our ultimate guide for New Year's Eve celebrations in Hong Kong.

Aqua
Photograph: Courtesy Aqua

Aqua

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Celebrate the new year in style with Aqua’s New Year’s Eve dinner. Not only will you get front row seats to admire Victoria Harbour from Aqua’s dining room, but you’ll also be able to savour an indulgent five-course menu with dishes like Japanese abalone with caviar, Wagyu beef and burrata ravioli, slow cooked lobster with confit potatoes, and more. Diners will get access to Aqua’s Welcome to the Future Party from 8pm onwards, where they’ll be treated to out-of-this-world performances,beats by DJs till late on Aqua’s rooftop, and two cocktails and free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne from 9.30pm to midnight. 

If you have your own plans after dinner,dine at Aqua from 6.30pm to 8pm to enjoy their four-course New Year’s Eve dinner menu with two-hour free-flow Champagne and sake for an additional cost of $388.

Price: $988 per person from 6.30pm-8pm, $2,023 per person from 8pm onwards
Book your table and purchase your tickets at Aqua.

 


Hutong
Photograph: Courtesy Hutong

Hutong

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Hutong presents a 12-course New Year’s Eve menu full of spicy and mouth-watering Chinese flavours, including dishes such as Sichuan-style lobster, garoupa fillet served in salted egg yolk and spicy broth, and sauteed beef tenderloin with onion and soy sauce. Additionally, guests will get to enjoy two hours of free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne along with live entertainment like fire performances, fan dancers and DJs taking place in Hutong’s dining room.

Price: $990 for first sitting from 5.45pm-8.45pm, $2,023 for second sitting from 9pm-1.30am
Book your table at Hutong.

Cantina
Photograph: Courtesy Cantina

Cantina

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Kick-start 2023 at Cantina and celebrate your new year’s with their celebratory dinner featuring a medley of Italian dishes. On their menu, you’ll find dishes like Giudia artichokes with salsa verde, pumpkin ravioli with thyme, poached lobster in fennel and orange, and more. Dine from 6.30pm to 8.30pm to try these dishes, or dine from 8.30pm onwards to get access to Cantina’s Venetian Carnival New Year’s Eve party, where you can dance the night away as you enjoy DJ tunes, dance performances, along with free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne and special cocktails from 9.30pm onwards.

Price: $888 per person from 6.30pm-8.30pm, $1,288 per person from 8.30pm onwards, +$388 to enjoy free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne for two hours.
Book your table and purchase your tickets at Cantina.

Kinship
Photograph: Courtesy Kinship

Kinship

  • Restaurants
  • Soho

Head to Kinship to channel your inner secret spy at their New Year’s Eve Code Name: Bond countdown dinner party. Throughout the meal, diners will get to savour dishes inspired by some of the most iconic Bond films over the decades, such as From Russia with Love with caviar blinis, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service with confit cod a bras, and Goldeneye in a chocolate millionaires tart decorated with gold leaf. If you’re in the mood for tipples, go ahead and pair your meal with wine or free-flow martinis; served shaken, not stirred.

Price: $588 per person from 6pm-late, +$198 for wine pairing, +$248 for free flow martinis
Book your tables by calling 2520 0899 or sending an e-mail to Kinship.

Smoke & Barrel
Photograph: Courtesy Smoke & Barrel

Smoke & Barrel

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Central

Relish in a night of glamourous grandeur at Smoke & Barrel’s Great Gatsby-themed dinner party. Find an array of all-American flavours on their menu, such as southern fried cauliflower, 12-hour smoked brisket salad, smoked Cajun chicken drumsticks, honey and maple smoked pork spare ribs, and more. Aside from a sumptuous menu, the fun-filled night will also feature live music performances and sensational drag performances.  Be sure to dress to the nines for a chance to win a $1,000 dining voucher!

Price: $988 per person from 7pm to late, +$400 for free-flow Champagne.
Book your tables by calling 2866 2120 or sending an e-mail to Smoke & Barrel.

Club Rangoon
Photograph: Courtesy Club Rangoon

Club Rangoon

  • Restaurants
  • Soho

Celebrate the new year at Club Rangoon with their Burmese New Year’s Eve feast. Start off your meal with appetisers like mutton samosas, egg curry bites, and Burmese fried chicken wings; before enjoying mains such as whole-roasted sea bass served with homemade pickles, and Burmese-style beef biryani with Australian Wagyu beef cheek. Wrap up your meal with traditional sweet treats like Burmese milk tea, and sticky rice flour balls stuffed with jaggery served with coconut ice cream. Take your celebrations up a notch with wine and cocktail pairings (+$200), or a Champagne free-flow to go with your meal.

Price: $688 per person, +200 for wine and cocktail pairing, +$500 Champagne free-flow
Book your tables for Club Rangoon.

Mulino
Photograph: Courtesy Mulino

Mulino

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

Dine by the Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront at Mulino and close off 2022 with their New Year’s Eve four-course dinner menu. The exclusive menu includes dishes like Alaskan king crab served with avocado and fresh tangerines, creamy lobster bisque, pan-seared red snapper drizzled with butter sauce and served with grilled red endive; grilled lamb saddle, served with Mediterranean artichoke puree and roasted trumpet mushroom, and a sweet finish with raspberry chocolate cake.

Diners can opt for an free-flow package ($340 per person), which includes Prosecco, house red and white wines, spirits, mocktails, fresh juices, and soft drinks;  or an non-alcoholic free-flow package ($199 per person) which includes mocktails, soft drinks, and fresh juices. Alternatively, stick around after dinner to join Mulino’s New Year’s Eve countdown party, where diners can also enjoy special bottle service packages, starting from $1,500 for two bottles of Prosecco or wines, in addition to 12 festive cocktail shots.

Price: $688 per person, +$340 per person for alcoholic free-flow, +$199 per person for non alcoholic free-flow, +$1,500 for bottle service.
Book your tables or call 2721 3600 for Mulino.

Chilli Fagara
Photograph: Courtesy Chilli Fagara

Chilli Fagara

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

Spice things up on the last day of 2022 at Chilli Fagara with their fiery feast set menu, which will tantalise your taste buds with classic Sichuan dishes. Start off with appetisers like Deng Ying beef, cucumber and pork belly rolls, and ying yang hot and sour soup. For mains, indulge in Dai Chin lobster stir-fried with potato noodles, and tear apart a Sichuan roasted Qing Yuan chicken, heavily marinated in Chilli Fagara’s signature spices and baked till crisp. Be sure to leave room for their chilli-infused chocolate ice cream to calm your palate at the end of this menu full of pungent flavours. Top things off with one of Chilli Fagara’s free-flow packages, which include two hours of free-flow house wine, beer, and soft drinks for the standard package (+$288 per person), or upgrade to the premium package (+$388 per person), which adds free-flow Prosecco into the mix.

Price: $888 per person, +$288 per person for standard free-flow package, +$388 per person for premium free-flow package.
Book your table at Chilli Fagara.

Amber
Photograph: Courtesy The Landmark Mandarin Oriental

Amber

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Treat yourself to indulgence at contemporary French restaurant Amber at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental to end the year in style. Providing diners with the selection of four courses or eight courses, Amber’s dinner menu features sensational dishes created by Richard Ekkebus to mark the last day of the year. Try out new creations like Kuro Awabi black lip abalone with black pepper and red wine vinegar, toothfish with puy lentils, or wild fallow deer with Iberico guanciale.

Price:$2,198 for four courses from 5.30-6.30, or $3,498 for eight courses from 8pm-9.15pm, both inclusive of a complimentary glass of Krug Grande Cuvée.
Book your table at Amber.

Somm
Photograph: Courtesy The Landmark Mandarin Oriental

Somm

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Central

Alternatively, head to Somm in The Landmark Mandarin Oriental to enjoy a four-course or six-course dinner, along with a complimentary glass of NV Ruinart Blanc de Blancs. Delight in dishes such as wild duck and foie gras pâté en croûte with kumquat and pineapple relish, binchotan grilled EMO Wagyu with overnight roasted celeriac, maitake mushrooms, and more.

Price: $1,488 for four courses from 5.30-6.00 or $1,988 for six courses from 8pm-10.15pm, both inclusive with a complimentary glass of NV Ruinart Blanc de Blancs.
Book your table at Somm.

Caprice
Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hong Kong

Caprice

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

To celebrate the final day of the year, three-Michelin-starred Caprice will be offering an eight-course dinner menu curated by Chef Guillaume Galliot using seasonal ingredients. Indulge in dishes such as Caprice’s signature mashed potato with Kristal caviar and vintage Champagne sauce, barbecued Brittany blue lobster with clementine and chestnut bouillon, and Nodoguro fish served with fennel and curry ginger sauce to satiate your palate. Delectable desserts like spiced poached pear, Ultimate Chocolate, and petit fours will deliver a satisfying finale to the meal.

Price: $5,880 per person.
Book your table by calling 3196 8860 or via e-mail to Caprice.

Lung King Heen
Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hong Kong

Lung King Heen

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

Savour in traditional Chinese flavours with Lung King Helen’s New Year’s Eve nine-course menu. Begin with a selection of appetisers before divulging into deep fried crab shells stuffed with with crab meat and black truffle, braised 30 head Oma abalone with sea cucumber in supreme oyster sauce, steamed Shanghainese pork dumpling with salted egg and crab roe cream, and many more. Lung King Heen also has a vegetarian dinner menu as well as a children’s menu available for the occasion.

Price: $2,880 per person.
Book your table or call 3196 8882 for Lung King Heen.

Auor
Photograph: Courtesy Auor

Auor

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Conclude 2022 with Auor’s Six Rounds of New Year Revels menu, which features sumptuous dishes like Royal Cristal caviar with Polard beef and uni, kochi kinmedai with vegetable chutney and curry sauce, along with Périgard winter truffle with Wagyu beef cheek and apple celeriac puree. Top off the celebratory vibes by adding free-flow Champagne or wine pairings with your meal at additional costs. 

Price: $1,888 per person, +$800 for free-flow Champagne, +$1,280 for wine pairing and welcome Champagne.
Book your table for Auor.

Écriture
Photograph: Courtesy Écriture

Écriture

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Central

If you’re looking to dine in style on the last day of the year, then head to Ecricture to relish in their Dom Perignon menu. Enjoy dishes like caviar and uni tart, Brittany blue lobster with clam jus bouillon, and Japanese Wagyu beef mille feuille; each dish will be paired with a glass of vintage Dom Perignon Champagne. 

Price: $6,288 per person, inclusive of Champagne pairing.
Book your table for Ecricture by calling 2795 5996.

Bianco & Rosso
Photograph: Courtesy Bianco & Rosso

Bianco & Rosso

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sheung Wan

Bianco & Rosso presents an indulgent meal for diners to enjoy as they greet the new year. The menu starts with a selection of amuse bouches like red crab brioche toast and Japanese rock oysters with caviar and pickled daikon, as well as starters such as grilled tiger prawns with tamarind and slow cooked abalone with endives and dry vermouth sauce. Diners can choose between acquerello risotto or ricotta ravioli for pasta, followed by a selection of mains like grilled pigeon marinated with black garlic, slow cooked pork belly, or a whole three yellow chicken with vermouth sauce, served with a portion of smoked potato mash and broccolini. Finally, guests can end their meal with either  Bianco & Rosso’s signature vanilla cheesecake or manjari chocolate tart, and kick off the new year celebrations with a three-hour free-flow ($488 per person) of Champagne, prosecco, red and white wines, rose, and beer.

Price: $788 per person, +$488 per person for free-flow
Book your table at Bianco & Rosso.

Carbone
Photograph: Courtesy Carbone

Carbone

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Send the year off at Carbone and delight in their New York New Year’s Eve menu. Created by head chef Jack Carson, Carbone’s celebratory menu includes delectable dishes like caviar and burrata, caesar salad, spicy rigatoni vodka and Mario’s meatballs, grilled dover sole, dry-aged US prime porterhouse steak with broccoli and potatoes, as well as a selection of two desserts from Carbone’s dessert trolley.

Price: $1,888 per guest
Book your table at Carbone.

Cruise Restaurant & Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour

Cruise Restaurant & Bar

Bid farewell to 2022 at Cruise Restaurant & Bar with their masquerade dinner and countdown party. Diners will get to indulge from an extensive raw sashimi bar, and dig into M5 Wagyu sirloin, carabineros with Balinese congee, soft shell crabs, and more. Additionally, guests will be treated to free-flow Mumm Champagne, cocktails, selected wines, and beers. Those who arrive dressed to the nines in their best masquerade outfits will also be in for a chance to win generous prizes!

Price: $1,200 per person from 6-8pm, $1,600 per person from 8pm to late.
Purchase your ticket for Cruise’s New Year’s Eve dinner party.

Grain
Photograph: Courtesy Grain

Grain

  • Restaurants
  • Kennedy Town

Grain invites you to join in their New Year’s Divas & Rockstars dinner party featuring DJ Beto spinning party tracks all night long. Commence your feast with a selection of sharing starters like freshly baked focaccia with balsamic and olive oil, as well as crab and corn croquettes. For mains, chose between a brined and smoked Rangers Valley M5 Wagyu tri-tip with grain mustard and potato terrine, salmon wellington baked in puff pastry with asparagus and lemon dill beurre blanc, or charred cauliflower steak with pumpkin and hazelnut burnt butter. Finish off your meal with a selection of desserts: caramelised pear tart with yoghurt ice cream, or pavlova topped with passionfruit and bitter chocolate ganache.

Treat yourself to a free-flow option ($380 per person) for two and a half hours, which includes prosecco, house red and white wines, gin and tonics, and a selection of craft beers from the tap.

Price: $650 per person, +$380 for free-flow
Seating options: 8pm or 8.30pm

Book your table at Grain. 

Hue Dining
Photograph: Courtesy Hue Dining

Hue Dining

  • Restaurants
  • Australian
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Admire the gorgeous view of Victoria Harbour as you enjoy your last meal of the year at Hue Dining. On the evening, diners can choose between a three-course or four-course dinner, and add on wine pairings at an additional cost of $450 per person. Start off with appetisers like sea bass crudo with yuzu vinaigrette, beetroot salad with horseradish cream, and freshly shucked oysters with cucumber gazpacho. Indulgent mains on Hue’s menu include lobster served with padrón peppers and a creamy bisque; roast Japanese sawara served with escabeche, or gnocchi with truffled ricotta and Jerusalem artichokes for vegetarian diners. Wrap up the meal with your choice of roasted pineapple tart served with five spice ice cream and salted caramel toffee; or a Paris–Brest choux bun topped with hazelnut praline and vanilla mousse.

Price: $800 for three courses, $1,200 for four courses, +$450 for wine pairing
Seating options: 5.30 or 6pm

Book your table at Hue Dining.

Zuma
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma

Zuma

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Central

This year, Zuma provides diners with two indulgent dining options to ring in the new year. Enjoy the New Year’s Eve edition of their Yashoku night brunch, which includes an extravagant selection of sushi, sashimi, and main dishes, along with a two-hour free-flow of Champagne. Alternatively, guests can enjoy Zuma’s New Year’s Eve dinner, which offers seasonal premium ingredients like Kristal Zuma caviar and black truffle featured throughout their selection of dishes. Enjoy dishes like French Gillardeau oyster with caviar, Japanese Wagyu tataki with black truffle, and an A4 Japanese Wagyu Sirloin, and be sure to leave room for their delectable dessert platter created by head pastry chef Eddy Lee. 

Diners of Zuma’s night brunch will get access to Zuma’s masquerade countdown party.

Price: $1,880 for Yashoku Night Brunch, $1,680 for New Year’s Eve dinner.
Book your table at Zuma via email.

Porterhouse Seafood & Steak
Photograph: Courtesy Porterhouse Seafood & Steak

Porterhouse Seafood & Steak

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Head to Porterhouse Seafood & Steak on December 31 to savour their six-course surf and turf inspired dinner menu. Try out light appetisers like hamachi ceviche tostada with pickled apple and cucumber, and Wagyu beef tartare served with dried cèpe mushroom, parsley gel, and drizzled with truffle powder. Continue your meal with light dishes like lobster bisque and creamy saffron risotto with a bouillabaisse sauce, before indulging in main courses such as New Zealand M7 Wagyu beef tenderloin, baked cod fish served with shrimp, crushed potatoes, and Australian lamb rack with fondant baby beets and herby yoghurt sauce. Complete your night with a Piedmont hazelnut tart drizzled with warm salted caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.

Price: $988 per person
Book your table at Porterhouse Seafood & Steak.

Ichu
Photograph: Courtesy Ichu

Ichu

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Ring in the new year at Ichu’s extravagant New Year's Eve dinner, which features a spectacular array of fresh ceviches complemented with entrees, such as flame-grilled Australian Wagyu MB5, red snapper accompanied by vibrant side dishes, and a glass of Famiglia Bianchi sparkling wine. However, if you’d like to skip dinner and head straight to the party, Ichu also allows guests to party all night long on their terrace, groove to dance tracks spun by DJ Piesta and DJ Diamond, and drink their fill of free-flow Famiglia Bianchi sparkling wine, house wines, spirits, beer, and many more. 

Price: $998 per person for New Year’s Eve Dinner, $688 for terrace party
Book your table at Ichu Peru.

Te Quiero Mucho
Photograph: Courtesy Te Quiero Mucho

Te Quiero Mucho

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Sheung Wan

Spice up the last night of 2022 at Te Quiero Mucho’s New Year’s Eve Latin party. Stuff your face with Te Quiero Mucho’s crowd favourites such as panuchos de cochinita and the Gaucho Platter with rib eye, tenderloin, and grilled chorizo. To wrap up things up, dunk freshly made churros into a velvety chocolate sauce for dessert, or wash your meal down with free-flow bottled beers, house wines and spirits, Margheritas, Palomas, and sparkling wines. 

Price: $990 per person
Purchase your ticket for Te Quiero Mucho’s dinner party.

Basin
Photograph: Courtesy Basin

Basin

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • Central

Head to Basin to enjoy the flavours of Spain, Italy, and France with their festive dinner for two. Presenting diners with a spread full of surf and turf dishes, Basin starts off the menu with a martini with fresh oyster and ajo blanco sauce, followed by a steak tartare prepared tableside. Make your way through the menu with sumptuous dishes including clams in caviar beurre blanc sauce, truffle zucchini flower served with acacia honey, and Dénia red prawn carpaccio. Whether you choose the Josper-grilled rib eye steak with mojo sauce and chimichurri, grilled sea bass with Mediterranean-style green meri sauce, or the smoked whole eggplant with parmesan, the selections of mains will leave you fully satisfied. Be sure to leave room for desserts like peanut coulant with coconut sorbet, as well as chantilly pavlova with passionfruit sauce, vanilla cream, and caramel sauce.

Price: $1,099 for two, from 6pm-12am
Book your table at Basin.

Getting ready for New Year's Eve?

