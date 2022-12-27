Where to go for New Year's dinner in Hong Kong

Celebrate the new year in style with Aqua’s New Year’s Eve dinner. Not only will you get front row seats to admire Victoria Harbour from Aqua’s dining room, but you’ll also be able to savour an indulgent five-course menu with dishes like Japanese abalone with caviar, Wagyu beef and burrata ravioli, slow cooked lobster with confit potatoes, and more. Diners will get access to Aqua’s Welcome to the Future Party from 8pm onwards, where they’ll be treated to out-of-this-world performances,beats by DJs till late on Aqua’s rooftop, and two cocktails and free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne from 9.30pm to midnight.

If you have your own plans after dinner,dine at Aqua from 6.30pm to 8pm to enjoy their four-course New Year’s Eve dinner menu with two-hour free-flow Champagne and sake for an additional cost of $388.



Price: $988 per person from 6.30pm-8pm, $2,023 per person from 8pm onwards

Book your table and purchase your tickets at Aqua.



But if you’ve got your own plans after dinner, you can dine at Aqua from 6.30 to 8pm to enjoy their New Year’s Eve dinner menu, where you’ll get to enjoy a four-course menu instead. Diners can enjoy free-flow Champagne and sake for two hours from an additional cost of $388.



Price: $988 per person from 6.30pm-8pm, $2,023 per person from 8pm onwards.

Book your table and purchase your tickets at Aqua.