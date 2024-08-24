Subscribe
Ikea Hong Kong sleepover party
Photograph: Courtesy Ikea Hong Kong
  • Ikea (Kowloon Bay), Kowloon Bay

Ikea Sleepover Party

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Put on your best PJs as Ikea Hong Kong is hosting a sleepover party from August 23 to 24, where you and a friend can spend the night at their Kowloon Bay store location. Guests will enjoy an overnight experience, late-night snacks, a special event gift pack, and a breakfast meal the next day. To secure your spot, share your best snooze pic using Ikea's Instagram story template and submit the registration form before the August 13 deadline. Click here to see more details on how to enter, or visit their official website at ikea.com.hk.

Details

Event website:
www.ikea.com.hk/en/campaign/latest-activities
Address
Ikea (Kowloon Bay)
4/F, MegaBox
38 Wang Chiu Road, Kowloon Ba
Hong Kong

Dates and times

