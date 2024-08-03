Ikea Hong Kong is hosting a sleepover party this summer

Yup, you've read that right. From August 23 to 24, Ikea is hosting a sleepover party where you and a lucky friend can spend a night at their Kowloon Bay store location. Forget overpriced hotel rooms and snuggle up in one of Ikea's double beds with specifically designed sleep spaces that will lull you into a restful slumber.

To secure your spot, simply share your best (or worst) snooze pic using the template on Ikea Hong Kong's Instagram story highlights and send it to their Instagram account via DM. Then, fill out the registration form and submit it before the clock strikes 11.59pm on August 13. Participants must join in pairs, and each pair will be assigned a double bed. The chosen winners will be notified on August 16 and must confirm their attendance before August 19.

Guests to the PJ party will get to spend an overnight experience at Ikea and receive late-night snacks, a special event gift pack, and a breakfast meal the next day. Spots are limited, so don't sleep on this one (sorry, we had to).

