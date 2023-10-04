Hong Kong
In-N-Out at Belgos

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Belgos, Causeway Bay
In N Out Burger
Photograph: Courtesy In-N-Out BurgerIn-N-Out’s Double-Double set
Time Out says

The exclusive fast food menu will be available for one day only

With the sheer amount of local handmade burger joints to global fast food restaurants in the city, it’s no surprise that Hongkongers love their burgers. If that sounds like you, then you’ll be delighted to know that American burger chain In-N-Out Burger will be holding a pop-up in Hong Kong for one day only!

Taking place at Belgos in Causeway Bay on October 4 from 11am to 3pm, the In-N-Out pop-up will be presented on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers can dig into In-N-Out’s classic menu items like the Double-Double burgers, as well as their animal-style burger slathered in mustard, caramelised onions, and their signature burger sauce. But in case you want something slightly healthier, the menu will also provide the option to have their protein-style burgers, which omits the buns and swaps them for a large lettuce wrap.

Time to channel your best Hong Kong spirit and get queuing!

Details

Event website:
www.instagram.com/p/Cx6j7NmBTR6/?hl=en
Address:
Belgos
G/F, Lee Garden Three
8 Hoi Ping Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong

Dates and times

