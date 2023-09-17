Hong Kong
sick! burger
Photograph: Joshua Lin

The best burgers in Hong Kong

The city's a-bun-dant with banging burgers

Sometimes, the answer to all your problems comes in the form of a good ol’ burger. While foodies in the city are never short of sensational restaurant options that dish up international cuisine, we would be lying if we said that we don’t crave a humble burger from time to time. So roll up your sleeves, and prepare to get your hands dirty as you dig into our top picks of the best burgers in town.

The best burgers in Hong Kong

The Baker & The Bottleman
Photograph: Courtesy The Baker and The Bottleman

The Baker & The Bottleman

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Wan Chai

If you can pry yourself away from The Baker & The Bottleman’s baked goods, this British joint offers a mean fish burger that’s just as mouth watering as their sweet treats. With fillings like beer-battered cod fillet topped with melted Red Leicester cheese, pickles, and a smattering of homemade tartare all sandwiched between fluffy brioche buns, The Baker & The Bottleman’s fish burger will definitely rock your socks off. Pair it with a glass (or bottle) of wine from the restaurant’s wine list for a sinfully satisfying meal.

Sick! Burger
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Sick! Burger

  • Restaurants
  • Burgers
  • Ma On Shan

We’re talking about the good kind of ‘sick’ here. Specialising in quality homemade burgers, Sick! Burger churns out hearty creations from their cosy venue in Ma On Shan. Their best selling Sick! Chicken burger sees a buttermilk fried chicken thigh sandwiched between toasted brioche buns, paired with coleslaw, topped with lemon zest and sansho pepper, as well as a shiso leaf, red onion relish, and caesar dressing. Sick! Burger also allows you to add up to three Angus beef patties in your beef burger, so you’ll be left completely stuffed and satisfied regardless of how big your appetite is.

Maka Hiki Tropical Bar & Grill
Photograph: Courtesy Maka Hiki Bar & Grill

Maka Hiki Tropical Bar & Grill

  • Restaurants
  • Tai Hang

Head to Maka Hiki’s venue to find a tropical oasis in the middle of Tai Hang. Much like the rest of their menu, which is full of Caribbean and Polynesian influences, Maka Hiki’s burgers have a tropical twist. Savour flavourful fillings like Indonesian spiced fried chicken in the Tropical Spice Explosion; 12-hour slow cooked barbecue pork belly in the Island Piggy Bliss; or sambal spiced beef patty and an irresistible runny egg in Maka Hiki’s Big Kahuna Burger.

Smoke & Barrel
Photograph: Courtesy Smoke & Barrel

Smoke & Barrel

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Central

If barbeque and burgers sound like a match made in heaven for you, then look no further than Smoke & Barrel’s smokin’ burgers. This American restaurant takes brioche buns and creates sumptuous burgers with fillings like dry aged beef patties with American cheddar and maple bacon, 10-hour smoked pork shoulder and belly, buttermilk fried chicken, and crispy fish fillets.

The Diplomat
Photograph: Courtesy The Diplomat

The Diplomat

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

OK, so The Diplomat is not technically a burger shop, but who cares when their burgers are as good as this. Offering one of the best burgers in Hong Kong, The Diplomat's burger is a quarter pounder perfectly grilled to medium-rare, but with crispy edges, topped with melted cheddar cheese, and sandwiched between two toasty sesame buns. It's served with tomato slices and pickles on the side, which keeps the bun in perfect shape.

Henry
Photograph: Courtesy Henry

Henry

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Helmed by American chef Mario Tolentino, meat-centric smokehouse and grill restaurant Henry is every meat lover’s dream come true. Sharing the same name as the restaurant, the Henry cheeseburger contains a six-ounce beef patty topped with perfectly melted American cheese, as well as griddled and raw onion to cut through the richness. Additionally, the restaurant also offers irresistible sliders with fillings like USDA prime beef patty with home cured bacon, seven pepper brisket with jalapeno, barbecue pork belly, southern fried chicken, and pulled Karana jackfruit.

Shake Shack
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

Shake Shack

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Central

Shake Shack's popularity in Hong Kong has grown into seven locations, from Central to Sha Tin and beyond. Unlike other fast food chains in town, Shake Shack shakes up Hong Kong's burger scene with consistency. Aside from their regular menu, the fast food chain also frequently rolls out time-limited items to keep things fresh. Make a stop at their shop in IFC, Times Square, Pacific Place, Elements, Harbour City, Citygate Outlets, or New Town Plaza and get stuck into a solid burger, time after time.

Beef & Liberty
Photograph: Courtesy Beef & Liberty

Beef & Liberty

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Sheung Wan

Located right in the centre of our city's nightlife hub, Lan Kwai Fong, Beef & Liberty makes burgers that leap off the menu at you. The burgers range from a classic cheeseburger to the chilli-laced El Cabrón – Spanish slang for badass – to the Notorious PIG, which is, appropriately enough, made with pulled pork. Need to make your cheat day meal count? The Liberty Wagyu burger will do with a seared wagyu brisket and flank blend patty, truffle mayo, raclette cheese, onion jam, and pickles all lovingly stuffed between toasted buns, along with a side of onion rings.

Burgerman
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Burgerman

  • Restaurants
  • Burgers
  • Sham Shui Po

Burgerman in Sham Shui Po might seem like a humble burger joint from afar, but this location can serve up some hefty and irresistable burgers. Their menu offers a wide range of options, but be sure to try out their signature Trucker Burger, which comes with two beef patties, cheese, a fried egg, bacon, as well as sauteed mushrooms and onions. Other burger varieties to try out include the Danish blue cheese burger, or the crispy foie gras Wagyu burger for an ultra-indulgent option.

Burger Joys
Photograph: Courtesy Burger Joys

Burger Joys

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

This all American-style burger joint in the heart of Wan Chai (and somewhat lively red-light district) is known for using soft brioche for burger buns. Their signature double cheeseburger and a milkshake are definitely crowd-pleasers, but their fried chicken burgers – crispy with moist meat – and fish burgers are just as good. For those who are not as carb-inclined as the rest of us, you can even go bunless.

Lobster Bar and Grill
Photograph: Courtesy Lobster Bar And Grill

Lobster Bar and Grill

  • Bars and pubs
  • Hotel bars
  • Admiralty

Like their name states, Lobster Bar and Grill offers a large range of dishes prepared over the grill. Here, you can enjoy various surf and turf dishes, which also extend to their two burger offerings. With components like ground beef patty, smoky bacon, and gooey melted cheese, the Lobster Bar Burger is an option that you can’t go wrong with. Alternatively, opt for the fish burger to enjoy a crispy line-caught cod fillet topped with a tangy tartar sauce.

The Butchers Club Burger
Photograph: Courtesy The Butchers Club Grille

The Butchers Club Burger

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Quarry Bay

What started as a place for passionate chefs and butchers in Aberdeen has evolved into one of Hong Kong’s premier burger joints. Be sure to try the classic dry aged burger, which consists of cheddar cheese, maple bacon, and a generous slather of their top-secret burger sauce. Additionally, The Butchers Club Grille also offers a burger with a butter baked crab cake as a pescetarian-friendly option.

Honbo
Photograph: Courtesy Honbo

Honbo

  • Restaurants
  • Burgers
  • Wan Chai

Just around the corner from buzzy Star Street, Honbo fits right into the neighbourhood. The blue and white walls give off a Santorini vibe during the day while the neon accent lights scream ‘Hong Kong’ at night. It’s all about quality over quantity at Honbo. From the cheeseburger to the chicken burger, every element – patty, bun, sauce – is made in-house. The beef burgers, featuring a combination of local brisket and US chuck, are meaty with a bit of umami and are flat-out delicious.

Burger Circus
Photograph: Courtesy Burger Circus

Burger Circus

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Think strawberry milkshakes, candy stripes and bow ties, and you've got Burger Circus in a nutshell. Serving up a range of irresistible burgers, from classic American cheeseburgers made with a juicy 5oz beef patty with Wisconsin cheddar cheese to spicy chicken burgers that crank up the heat, and make your own options with selected ingredients such as fried eggs or jalapeños to make your burger masterpiece.

Moo Moo Plus
Photograph: Courtesy Moo Moo Plus

Moo Moo Plus

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay

Offering satisfying stackers in the heart of Causeway Bay, Moo Moo Plus’s handmade burgers use premium USDA ground beef with a lean-to-fat ratio of 80 percent lean and 20 percent fat in each juicy patty. They’re all sandwiched in soft homemade butter brioche, but come in with a variety of ingredients, such as roasted chicken in the Caribbean chicken burger, a cheese-topped patty in the Classic Moo, and a thick slab of pan-fried foie gras in the Causeway Moo burger.

Read more
Not really feeling a burger? Check out the below.

