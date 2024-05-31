JaJa's Taste of Arts afternoon tea

Time Out says

With upcoming art festivals like Art Basel and Art Central taking place in the city, vegetarian restaurant Jaja joins the fun by releasing their Taste of Arts afternoon tea set. This artsy tea set is full of colourfully decorated desserts like mushroom-shaped meringues, raspberry chocolate dipped croissants, rose-shaped mousse, and plenty more. As for savoury treats, diners can look forward to bites such as mini margherita pizzas, one-bite deep fried risotto balls, and maki sushi.