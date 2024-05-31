Hong Kong
JaJa's Taste of Arts afternoon tea

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • JaJa, Wan Chai
  1. jaja afternoon tea
    Photograph: Courtesy Jaja
  2. jaja afternoon tea
    Photograph: Courtesy Jaja
With upcoming art festivals like Art Basel and Art Central taking place in the city, vegetarian restaurant Jaja joins the fun by releasing their Taste of Arts afternoon tea set. This artsy tea set is full of colourfully decorated desserts like mushroom-shaped meringues, raspberry chocolate dipped croissants, rose-shaped mousse, and plenty more. As for savoury treats, diners can look forward to bites such as mini margherita pizzas, one-bite deep fried risotto balls, and maki sushi.

Details

Event website:
book.bistrochat.com/jaja
Address:
JaJa
6/F, Hong Kong Arts Centre
2 Harbour Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Price:
$428 for two

Dates and times

16:30JaJa $428 for two
