Join the Loop@Harbour City

From now to September 1, Harbour City has invited Italian artist Lucas Zanotto to present an immersive, sports-themed playground to unleash the joy of sports and arts this summer. Zanotto's signature big-eyed characters and geometric wonders will come to life, transforming the shopping complex into an immersive sports playground complete with engaging activities and Instagrammable photo spots. Grab an activity card and collect stamps to earn exclusive prizes, and don't miss Zanotto's first Hong Kong solo exhibition, Looping in Hong Kong, showcasing his vibrant sculptures, prints, and digital creations.
