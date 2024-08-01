Subscribe
  • Things to do
  • Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended

Join the Loop@Harbour City

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Time Out says

From now to September 1, Harbour City has invited Italian artist Lucas Zanotto to present an immersive, sports-themed playground to unleash the joy of sports and arts this summer. Zanotto's signature big-eyed characters and geometric wonders will come to life, transforming the shopping complex into an immersive sports playground complete with engaging activities and Instagrammable photo spots. Grab an activity card and collect stamps to earn exclusive prizes, and don't miss Zanotto's first Hong Kong solo exhibition, Looping in Hong Kong, showcasing his vibrant sculptures, prints, and digital creations.

Details

Address
Harbour City
3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

