As one might expect, the highlight here at his board game café is the establishment’s numerous board games – there are more than 300 different types (including role playing, detective, war, strategy, and party) available, suitable for two to 10 players. Staff will happily teach customers the rules to unfamiliar games. Consider it the more intelligent, and social, alternative to your PlayStation.
Jolly Thinkers
Time Out says
Board game café with hundreds games to keep you and your friends entertained
Details
- Address:
- 11/F, Bayfield Building, 99 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2527 2882
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 12pm-7pm
Discover Time Out original video