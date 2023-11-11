Hong Kong
K-pop Dancing Party

  • Things to do
  • Kwun Tong Promenade, Kwun Tong
K-pop Dancing Party Vessel
Photograph: Courtesy Vessel
Kwun Tong Promenade's Vessel 03 is transforming into a huge dance party on November 11, calling upon all K-pop fans to gather and share their love of this popular music genre. Don't miss the hour-long dance performance featuring multiple young dance teams from 'Yes Official'; a fun random dance segment, as well as numerous booths offering all kinds of K-pop merch and the latest Korean accessories.

Details

Event website:
vessel.org.hk/en/news/detail/whatsnew/426
Address:
Kwun Tong Promenade
Hoi Bun Rd, Kwun Tong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

