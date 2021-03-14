Say hi to Jimmy the 'digital fitness trainer' at K11 Art Mall. Poking fun at the common everyday interactions that occur between people and their digital devices, local art collective Brainrental has created a Digital Fitness interactive experience store featuring fun illustrations and innovative training equipment to help get your fingers and thumbs in tip-top shape.

Visitors can have a full workout and train their fingers for some swiping, pinching, and scrolling action, get on a rowing machine for a literal 'like', or 'run' on the treadmill by simply eyeing up and down the social media feed being delivered on the belt! Afterwards, head up to the InConvenience Dept. pop-up store to discover a huge variety of collectables and crossover products, including figurines, candles, phone cases, fashion items, CBD-infused products, and much more.