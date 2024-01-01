K11 Musea is drenched in opulence this season as the Christmas Village Pop-Up returns to the artistic Sculpture Park (6/F). Featuring 25 booths with over 40 local and international brands available, the market invites visitors to indulge in a little seasonal retail therapy and get their hands on everything from artisanal jewellery to food and drink, lifestyle items, and more.
K11 Musea Christmas Village Pop-up
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- K11 Musea
- 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video