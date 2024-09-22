Subscribe
Kai Tak Sports Park
Photograph: Courtesy Kai Tak Sports Park
Photograph: Courtesy Kai Tak Sports Park

Kai Tak Sports Park: A guide to Hong Kong's largest sports venue

From restaurants to shops to sporting facilities, here's everything you need to know

Jenny Leung
Edited by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Written by: Chloe Loung
Kai Tak Sports Park is set to make its grand debut in 2025! Spanning around 28 hectares, it’s poised to be one of the largest sports and activity hubs in the city. Whether you’re looking to catch a game, enjoy park facilities, or indulge in some retail therapy and good eats, this place has got you covered. Want to get a sneak peek? Check out our guide for all the juicy details.

When will Kai Tak Sports Park open?

Photograph: Courtesy Kai Tak Sports Park

Major facilities at Kai Tak Sports Park are slated for completion by the end of 2024, while the park is expected to open in the first half of 2025. The exact date is still under wraps so stay tuned for more updates!

Where is Kai Tak Sports Park?

Photograph: Courtesy Kai Tak Sports Park

Kai Tak Sports Park is located on what used to be the northern tarmac of the old Kai Tak Airport, and it is about 10 minutes by foot from the Kai Tak MTR station or Sung Wong Toi MTR station. Kai Tak Sports Park highway routes also connect To Kwa Wan, Ma Tau Kok, and Kowloon City, as well as other neighbourhoods within the Kai Tak developmental areas.

Events at Kai Tak Sports Park

Photograph: Courtesy Anna Lee

One of the most eagerly awaited features of the Kai Tak Sports Park opening is the lineup of events at the Main Stadium. With a capacity of 50,000, a retractable roof, and a flexible pitch system design that can be switched between natural turf and other surfaces, the venue allows for various stage setups and seating configurations that can accommodate a wide range of large-scale activities and entertainment events come rain or shine. 

In fact, Hong Kong Sevens will be making its debut in 2025 and legendary British rock band Coldplay has already confirmed three shows at Kai Tak Sports Park for April 2025

Restaurants at Kai Tak Sports Park

Photograph: Courtesy Kai Tak Sports Park

Of course, Kai Tak Sports Park will have no shortage of dining options. Head over to the Dining Cove, a 32,000-square-foot gourmet haven with breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour, gathering over 70 restaurants and eateries including unique spots like San Ka La, which doubles as a cafe and bar; Kew+, a charming fusion of Chinese and Western Japanese cuisine; The Pizza Pig, famous of their huge 30-inch pizzas – all offering an al fresco experience. For those who crave variety, the 20,000-square-foot food court will let you indulge in a global feast with plenty of options like So Gor Beef Brisket, Chaology, The One Lemon Tea, Taro & Tea, Otters in a Pot, and more.

Shops at Kai Tak Sports Park

Photograph: Courtesy Kai Tak Sports Park

Kai Tak Sports Park isn’t just about sports; it also boasts a vibrant Retail Centre operated by the K11 Group. Spanning nearly 700,000sq ft across three main buildings, it's seamlessly connected to the park via an impressive 700-metre-long Sports Avenue. With over 200 stores, you’ll find everything from special edition sports apparel at the New Balance UCC concept store to Hong Kong's very first Oofos Recovery Footwear flagship. Other big names include Li Ning, Salomon, Adidas, Decathlon, National Geographic, Nike, Fila, Asics, Puma, Skechers, and more – talk about a shopping spree!

The Retail Centre will also feature a massive Epicland playground, the Namco Entertainment Arena, Hong Kong's tallest rock climbing wall at 17.5 metres, and a sprawling bowling alley with 40 lanes for when you need a break from all that shopping. Japan's CA Sega Joypolis will also open its first overseas flagship, bringing a five-storey Joypolis Sports indoor sportainment park to Kai Tak Sports Park.

Sports facilities at Kai Tak Sports Park

In addition to the Main Stadium, Kai Tak Sports Park features an impressive Indoor Sports Centre that can accommodate around 10,000 spectators, built to meet international standards for a variety of sports, including badminton, basketball, gymnastics, tennis, and table tennis. When all the seats are out of the way, it offers enough space to fit 12 standard basketball courts! The park also includes a Public Sports Ground with a seating capacity of 5,000, ideal for school sports days, athletics meets, local football and rugby matches, as well as team and athlete training sessions. Best of all, when no other events are taking place, the track will open to the public for free.

