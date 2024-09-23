From the city’s best Thai restaurants to trendy themed cafes, follow our guide to discover the best of Kowloon City.

Kowloon City is Hong Kong's own little slice of Thailand, home to some of the best Thai restaurants around. But if you spend a day exploring the neighbourhood, you’ll quickly realise it has so much more to offer – from local delicacies to traditional desserts to trendy cafes perfect for your next Instagram post. After you’ve stuffed yourself silly, you can walk off the calories by exploring historic parks like the Kowloon Walled City Park or even go on a shopping spree at the swanky Airside shopping mall. All this plus the anticipated opening of Kai Tak Sports Park (soon to host Coldplay for three shows!), Kowloon City offers a dose of art and culture, nature, history, and a refreshing escape from the city’s glitzy hustle.

What is Kowloon City known for?

Once home to Hong Kong’s iconic Kai Tak Airport – famous for its low-flying planes that skimmed residential rooftops – this neighbourhood boasts a rich aviation legacy that still evokes nostalgia today. Though the airport hung up its wings in 1998, Kowloon City has since transformed into a vibrant hub, attracting a young and creative crowd on the hunt for hidden gems and a taste of the past.

Why do we love it?

Laid-back yet always buzzing, Kowloon City is where history meets modernity at every turn. Picture historic parks sitting alongside sleek new malls and century-old shops reinvented as Instagram-worthy cafes. What’s not to love?

How do I get to Kowloon City?

While there are a number of buses and minibuses that will easily get you to Kowloon City, your best bet is the MTR. Head straight to Sung Wong Toi station to reach the heart of Kowloon City, or hop off at Kai Tak station and work your way around the neighbourhood.

Map of Kowloon City