Experience an energetic Christmas adventure with Astro Boy at LCX! From now to January 1, 2024, join Astro Boy at the LCX x ToyQube Ski Station for a white Christmas celebration. Explore the ski resort-themed installations featuring Astro Boy’s ski suits and snowboards; take a cable car tour and snap pics with the Astro Boy snowman; visit the Skateboarding Area showcasing ToyQube collectible toys and the Hoodie Astro Boy statue by artist Chino. Finally, don't forget to redeem limited Astro Boy gifts upon spending a designated amount and shop for a wide range of exclusive Astro Boy merchandise, including first-launched items created specifically for this event.