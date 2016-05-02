Le French May

Things to do, Festivals Various venues , Central Until Wednesday June 30 2021
Recommended
CHU Teh-Chun documentary
1/2
Photograph: Courtesy Fondation Chu Teh-Chun
Elsa Jean de Dieu street art
2/2
Photograph: Courtesy Central Market

Time Out says

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Two month-long celebration for all things French

It’s that time of year again. Le French May is here and that means a raft of Gallic events, experiences and entertainment. It’s just started and runs until the end of June, so you have plenty of time to enjoy the themed events across town. Highlights this year include the photo exhibition celebrating the works of legendary photographer Willy Ronis, a dance performance based on Bach’s music choreographed by Benjamin Millepied of LA Dance Project, and the annual French Traditional Gourmet Market at PMQ. 

By: Time Out Hong Kong

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://www.frenchmay.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues
Address:
Hong Kong

You may also like