Two month-long celebration for all things French

It’s that time of year again. Le French May is here and that means a raft of Gallic events, experiences and entertainment. It’s just started and runs until the end of June, so you have plenty of time to enjoy the themed events across town. Highlights this year include the photo exhibition celebrating the works of legendary photographer Willy Ronis, a dance performance based on Bach’s music choreographed by Benjamin Millepied of LA Dance Project, and the annual French Traditional Gourmet Market at PMQ.