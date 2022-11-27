Time Out says

After their smashing turnout and popularity last year, the Lee Gardens Skateboard Fest returns to Causeway Bay this November. Taking place from November 26 to 27, this large-scale skateboarding festival collaborates with All Hong Kong Skateboards Association (AHKSA) and non-profit organisation KELY Support Group to transform Lee Gardens’ driveway and Pak Sha Road into a pop-up skatepark.

Marvel as 16 professional skateboarders show off their impressive tricks and compete against each other for the highest Ollies, Ramp to Best Trick, and other categories on November 26 (2pm to 6pm) at Pak Sha Road, and catch 20 young skateboarders as they demonstrate their skills on November 27 (12pm to 2pm) at Lee Garden One’s driveway.

Additionally, you can sign up for charity skateboard experience classes, take part in workshops where you’ll get to design your own fingerboard and graffiti your own tote bag, or catch street dance performances, football matches, and a special juggling performance by KELY Support Group throughout the weekend. Be sure to also check out pop-up stores from local skateboard retailer 8Five2, fingerboard and miniature model brand Guaiguaichai Workshop, and Los Angeles skateboard apparel brand Huf during the festival.