Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lee Gardens Skateboard Fest 2022

  • Things to do
  • Lee Garden One, Causeway Bay
  1. Lee Gardens Skateboard Fest
    Photograph: Courtesy Lee Gardens
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Lee Gardens Skateboard Fest
    Photograph: Courtesy Lee Gardens
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Lee Gardens Skateboard Fest
    Photograph: Courtesy Lee Gardens
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Catch skateboarding workshops and performances as Lee Gardens turn into a pop-up skate park

After their smashing turnout and popularity last year, the Lee Gardens Skateboard Fest returns to Causeway Bay this November. Taking place from November 26 to 27, this large-scale skateboarding festival collaborates with All Hong Kong Skateboards Association (AHKSA) and non-profit organisation KELY Support Group to transform Lee Gardens’ driveway and Pak Sha Road into a pop-up skatepark. 

Marvel as 16 professional skateboarders show off their impressive tricks and compete against each other for the highest Ollies, Ramp to Best Trick, and other categories on November 26 (2pm to 6pm) at Pak Sha Road, and catch 20 young skateboarders as they demonstrate their skills on November 27 (12pm to 2pm) at Lee Garden One’s driveway. 

Additionally, you can sign up for charity skateboard experience classes, take part in workshops where you’ll get to design your own fingerboard and graffiti your own tote bag, or catch street dance performances, football matches, and a special juggling performance by KELY Support Group throughout the weekend. Be sure to also check out pop-up stores from local skateboard retailer 8Five2, fingerboard and miniature model brand Guaiguaichai Workshop, and Los Angeles skateboard apparel brand Huf during the festival.

Details

Event website:
leegardensassociation.hk/en/event/lee-gardens-skateboard-fest-2022/
Address:
Lee Garden One
33 Hysan Ave, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!