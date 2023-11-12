Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lee Gardens Skateboard Fest 2023

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong, Central
  1. lee gardens skateboarding fest
    Photograph: Courtesy Lee Gardens
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. lee gardens skateboarding fest
    Photograph: Courtesy Lee Gardens
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. lee gardens skateboarding fest
    Photograph: Courtesy Lee Gardens
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Catch skateboarding workshops and performances as Lee Gardens turns into a pop-up skate park

After the success of  last year’s event, the Lee Gardens Skateboard Fest is set to return to Causeway Bay this November. From November 11 to 12, Pak Sha Road, #Urban Park at Hysan Park and Lee Gardens will transform into a fun hub for all things related to skateboarding. Catch world-class skateboarders Funa Nakayama, Yumeka Oda, and Sora Shirai as they take on exhilarating challenges on November 11 (2pm-6pm) at Pak Sha Road. At #Urban Park, Hysan Place’s skatepark, marvel as Hong Kong’s elite skateboarders demonstrate their impressive tricks and compete against each other on November 12 (1pm-6pm).

Additionally, the Skateboard Fest also presents charity skateboard experience classes, workshops where attendees can design fingerboards, create graffiti t-shirts, or produce artwork using grip tape. To join the workshops, simply register for a time slot using points from the Lee Gardens' loyalty programme app.

Details

Dates and times

14:00Pak Sha Road Street Fun ChallengesHong Kong
13:00#UrbanPark Skateboarding Contest#Urban Park
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.