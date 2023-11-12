Time Out says

After the success of last year’s event, the Lee Gardens Skateboard Fest is set to return to Causeway Bay this November. From November 11 to 12, Pak Sha Road, #Urban Park at Hysan Park and Lee Gardens will transform into a fun hub for all things related to skateboarding. Catch world-class skateboarders Funa Nakayama, Yumeka Oda, and Sora Shirai as they take on exhilarating challenges on November 11 (2pm-6pm) at Pak Sha Road. At #Urban Park, Hysan Place’s skatepark, marvel as Hong Kong’s elite skateboarders demonstrate their impressive tricks and compete against each other on November 12 (1pm-6pm).



Additionally, the Skateboard Fest also presents charity skateboard experience classes, workshops where attendees can design fingerboards, create graffiti t-shirts, or produce artwork using grip tape. To join the workshops, simply register for a time slot using points from the Lee Gardens' loyalty programme app.