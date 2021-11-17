Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Leonid Meteor Shower 2021

Wednesday November 17 2021 - Thursday November 18 2021
The Leonid Meteor Shower is an annual cosmic event that occurs in early November every year. This year, the meteor shower is active from November 6 to 30, but will start to peak around 5.30pm on November 17 with a Zenithal Hourly Rate (the number of meteors you would see in an hour) of 10. The Hong Kong Space Museum suggests that the best observation period will be on November 18 from 12.30am to 6am. If you want a slice of the meteor action, click here to check out some of the best stargazing locations in Hong Kong.

Event website: https://www.lcsd.gov.hk/CE/Museum/Space/en_US/web/spm/starshine/astroevent/meteorshower.html
