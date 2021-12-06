Hong Kong’s best spots for stargazing

Cape D’Aguilar, south of Shek O, is one of Hong Kong Island’s hidden treasures. The coastal cliffs of the Cape offer panoramic views of the sky and sea far away from the city lights – ideal for stargazing. As it’s located at the southeastern tip of the island, if you choose to stay the entire night, as a bonus you’ll be treated to a glorious sunrise the next morning.
Stargazing can be tricky in Hong Kong. What with all the skyscrapers and bright lights obstructing your view of the sky. In fact, it’s almost impossible for most of us who live city side to see stars or even the moon that clearly. But all is not lost, especially when you leave Hong Kong's urban areas and head for the hills on a hike or the secluded islands. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the best stargazing spots in the city so you can get the best views.
RECOMMENDED: Surprise yourself with more unexpected things that you can do in Hong Kong.