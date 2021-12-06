Hong Kong
star gazing unsplash 13032020
Photograph: Greg Rakozy

Hong Kong’s best spots for stargazing

Whether you’re an avid astronomer or just want to look up at the stars, here’s where to get a great view of the night sky

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Stargazing can be tricky in Hong Kong. What with all the skyscrapers and bright lights obstructing your view of the sky. In fact, it’s almost impossible for most of us who live city side to see stars or even the moon that clearly. But all is not lost, especially when you leave Hong Kong's urban areas and head for the hills on a hike or the secluded islands. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the best stargazing spots in the city so you can get the best views.

RECOMMENDED: Surprise yourself with more unexpected things that you can do in Hong Kong.

Cape D’Aguilar
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/doctorho

Cape D’Aguilar

  • Attractions
  • Shek O

Cape D’Aguilar, south of Shek O, is one of Hong Kong Island’s hidden treasures. The coastal cliffs of the Cape offer panoramic views of the sky and sea far away from the city lights – ideal for stargazing. As it’s located at the southeastern tip of the island, if you choose to stay the entire night, as a bonus you’ll be treated to a glorious sunrise the next morning.

Read more
Hong Kong Space Museum Astropark
LCSD

Hong Kong Space Museum Astropark

  • Attractions
  • Sai Kung

Astronomy enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that the Hong Kong Space Museum has a small park in Sai Kung dedicated to stargazing. The park is equipped with a plethora of Chinese and Western astronomical instruments from ancient to modern times, moon dials and sundials and, of course, excellent stargazing facilities. There’s also a section of the park that’s specially outfitted with reclining benches if you prefer to observe the night sky the good old-fashioned way.

Read more
Lamma Island
Photograph: Mabel Lui

Lamma Island

  • Attractions
  • Lamma Island

Just half an hour from the hustle and bustle of Central, Lamma island is a serene oasis perfect for a peaceful night of stargazing. Take the ferry to Sok Kwu Wan and hike along the Family Trail, passing by old temples, handicraft stores, and giant windmills, to the other end of the island – Yung Shue Wan. End your day with a meal at one of the many restaurants that line the streets and then head over to Lo So Shing Beach for your quiet night of stargazing. Be prepared: pack a picnic, blanket and groundsheet so you can lay out on the sand, and maybe a few cushions for extra comfort. Just remember, the last ferries leaving Yung Shue Wan for Central are at 11.30pm and then 2.30am, so be careful not to miss the boat or you’ll be stuck on the island overnight.

Read more
Sai Yuen Farm
Photograph: Courtesy Saiyuen Camping & Adventure Park

Sai Yuen Farm

  • Things to do
  • Cheung Chau

When most people think of Cheung Chau they think of the bun festival, giant fishballs and seafood, but the island actually hides an 11-acre outdoor adventure playground that’s also a fantastic glamping site. The site has four different camping themes to choose from, each equipped with folding beds and sleeping bags, lighting and mosquito nets. The Star Gazing Geodesic domes, named for their shape and potential for stargazing, are the ones you want. Relax as you watch the sun dip towards the horizon and enjoy prime views of the night sky through the transparent ceiling of the dome.

Read more
Book online
Sunset Peak
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Hangraffiti

Sunset Peak

  • Things to do
  • Lantau Island

As its name suggests, Sunset Peak is revered by hikers and photographers for its breathtaking sunsets. But if you decide to hang back and stay the night, you’ll be rewarded with a constellation of stars that map the velvet black sky. Bring your camping gear, choose the right spot and simply enjoy the view.

Read more
Tai Hang Tun, Clearwater Bay Country Park

Tai Hang Tun, Clearwater Bay Country Park

  • Attractions
  • Beaches
  • Clearwater Bay

The lush open spaces of Tai Hang Tun – part of Clearwater Bay Country Park – is a popular location for star photography enthusiasts as well as acting as a great barbecue, picnic and kite-flying destination. Spend the day flying kites with your friends, or go on one of the popular hikes with gentle slopes nearby. For an easy stroll, try the Clearwater Bay Tree Walk where you can spot butterflies, dragonflies and numerous species of plant. End your day barbecuing while you enjoy pristine views of the night sky.

Read more
Tai Mei Tuk
Chong Fat/wikicommons

Tai Mei Tuk

  • Things to do
  • Tai Po

Not only do the coastal villages in Tai Mei Tuk offer an array of outdoor leisure activities, the place also offers views of some of Hong Kong’s crispest night skies. Head out early and hike up to Bride’s Pool where you just might catch a glimpse of the phantom bride combing her hair at the base of the falls, or spend the day with friends and family cycling, flying kites or barbecuing. When night falls, walk or cycle along the main dam of the Plover Cove Reservoir (pictured) where you can enjoy the best views of the starry sky.

Read more
Victoria Peak Garden
Photograph: Shutterstock

Victoria Peak Garden

  • Things to do
  • The Peak

As the highest mountain on Hong Kong Island, one can only expect Victoria Peak to have an exquisite, panoramic view of the entire city. With a perfect scenic backdrop, the Peak Garden is only a short walk away from the Peak Tram terminus, so you don’t have to worry about being too far from the city crowd if you’ve grown weirdly accustomed to the bustling noise of Central.

Read more

Looking for more urban views?

