Hong Kong’s best spots for stargazing

Just half an hour from the hustle and bustle of Central, Lamma island is a serene oasis perfect for a peaceful night of stargazing. Take the ferry to Sok Kwu Wan and hike along the Family Trail, passing by old temples, handicraft stores, and giant windmills, to the other end of the island – Yung Shue Wan. End your day with a meal at one of the many restaurants that line the streets and then head over to Lo So Shing Beach for your quiet night of stargazing. Be prepared: pack a picnic, blanket and groundsheet so you can lay out on the sand, and maybe a few cushions for extra comfort. Just remember, the last ferries leaving Yung Shue Wan for Central are at 11.30pm and then 2.30am, so be careful not to miss the boat or you’ll be stuck on the island overnight.