Hong Kong
Timeout

Leonid Meteor Shower 2023

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong, Central
  • Recommended
Leonid Meteor Shower
Photograph: Shutterstock
Time Out says

The Leonid Meteor Shower is a cosmic event that occurs in early November every year. This year, the meteor shower will reach its peak at 1pm on November 18 with a Zenithal Hourly Rate (the number of meteors you would see in an hour) of 10. For the best observation period, the Hong Kong Space Museum suggests heading to a dark location with an unobstructed view on November 18 from 1am to 5.30am.

According to NASA, the Leonid shower may turn into a meteor storm every 33 years or so, when hundreds to thousands of shooting stars can be seen from Earth – some even with colours of red and green! The previous meteor storm took place in 2001, so the next one is predicted to take place around 2033. But until then, you can enjoy the Leonid Meteor Shower this year at some of the best stargazing locations in Hong Kong.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

