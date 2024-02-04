Time Out says

Lan Kwai Fong Association (LKFA) is hosting a series of vibrant events to promote the upcoming Inter Miami CF football match taking place this Sunday. From now till February 29, the top 10 spenders who visit select LKFA restaurants and sign up for the LKF Elite Loyalty Program will be in the running to win prizes worth $10,000, including dining vouchers from LKF Concepts, and tickets to the Inter Miami CF football match. Additionally, all ticket holders to the football match and the World Football Masters Cup 2024 can enjoy an exclusive 15 percent discount at designated LKFA restaurants.



Couldn’t score tickets to the Inter Miami CF match? LKFA will be live streaming the footie match for the public to watch. After the big event, Lan Kwai Fong will transform into a large-scale after party with electrifying DJ sets to keep the spirits high till late. What’s more, partygoers can catch energetic performances from Hong Kong Freestyle Football Association’s group Zero 5, along with former HK Freestyle champion and China Red Bull freestyle soccer world champion Lyson Sze, and current freestyle football athlete PKF. Find more information about the celebrations on LKF’s website.