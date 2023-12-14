Lionel Messi in Hong Kong: Tickets, date, location, and everything you need to know

This special match will see Inter Miami CF go up against some of Hong Kong’s finest football players

Football legend Lionel Messi will be coming to Hong Kong with Inter Miami CF to play a one-off exhibition match in 2024! Messi will lead his teammates against a selection of Hong Kong’s top players from the First Division League, marking the first-ever international tour for the David Beckam co-owned club.

For all you footie fans out there who want to see one of the greatest footballers of our times in action, check out this quick guide on everything you need to know about the match, from the time and date to ticket prices and purchasing method.

When and where will Messi play in Hong Kong?

The date for the Inter Miami CF exhibition match in Hong Kong is set for February 4, 2024, and will take place at the Hong Kong Stadium. Aside from the World Cup-winning Argentina captain and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, the team lineup will also include fan favourites Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

How do I get tickets to see Messi in Hong Kong? How much are they?

Tickets for this special match will be released at 11am on December 15 exclusively on Klook, with prices ranging from $880 to $4,880. There will also be an open training session on February 3, where fans can get to see the Inter Miami team at work – these tickets will range from $580 to $780.

Recommended stories:

Hong Kong Tourism Board to distribute $100 dining vouchers for local residents

Hong Kong ranked in Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destinations 2023

Hong Kong’s Oscars film entry has been disqualified due to conflict of interest

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.