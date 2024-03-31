Hong Kong
Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong's art-inspired afternoon tea

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, Central
mandarin oriental afternoon tea
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong
This March, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong will present an exclusive art-inspired afternoon tea menu for the sweet-toothed. The hotel’s time-limited tea set takes inspiration from five artworks that will be on display at Art Basel and reimagines them in the form of desserts. Diners can delight in a mini replica of ‘Forgive You and Forget You’ by Michaela Yearwood-Dan, painted onto a slice of white chocolate on top of the hotel’s signature cheesecake; a plant-based chocolate cake topped with a mini gold frame inspired by ‘Nicolas Party and Rosalba Carriera’, and many more. Aside from the art-inspired desserts, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong’s tea set also comes with a classic range of finger sandwiches with fillings like egg salad with cucumber or smoked salmon with cream cheese, as well as classic scones served with rose petal jam and clotted cream.

Details

Dates and times

