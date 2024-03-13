Marketing Pulse x eTailingPulse

Time Out says

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council presents MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse on March 13, a two-in-one event designed for Asia’s marketers, agencies, and e-commerce experts. Taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event offers inspirational talks, engaging workshops on digital marketing and e-Tailing, as well as a happy hour session with music performance by local artist DJ King.

Discover the latest market insights and learn from heavyweight industry leaders. The speaker lineup includes the creative minds of leading international brands such as OpenAI, Arsenal Football Club, Nike, Moutai, 9gag, Blippi, Farfetch, Maison 21G, Malin+Goetz, Mastercard, Naver Z, Suntory, Toridoll and more. Topics range from AI marketing, defining brand purpose, sustainability, and brand storytelling to K-pop marketing, Gen Alpha strategies, as well as silver generation and sensory marketing.

Purchase your pass today and enjoy a 40 percent discount by using the Time Out reader-exclusive discount code ‘MPR07N4P’.