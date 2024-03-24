Time Out says

From March 23 to 24, McDonald’s Hong Kong will collaborate with renowned Japanese graphic artist Verdy to hold an exclusive pop-up booth at ComplexCon. The stylish pop-up store will be decked out in adorable designs of Verdy’s hand-drawn character, Vick, as well as accents of black, yellow, and white. During the two-day event, the McDonald’s pop-up store will offer items like nine-piece Chicken McNugget meal sets served with smoky nacho cheese sauce and Cajun sauce; fluffy hotcakes sprinkled with chocolate powder in the shape of Vick; as well as crispy hash browns – all served in Vick-themed packaging.



Visitors of ComplexCon and McDonald’s app members will also get first access to pre-order the Vick’s Collector’s Set ($480) from 10am on March 23. Each collector’s set comes with an 18-piece Chicken McNuggets meal, as well as four adorable limited-edition figures of Vick posing with fries, burgers, and nuggets. What’s more, the McDonald’s pop-up store will offer a selection of limited edition collaborative merchandise such as t-shirts, work jackets, and skateboards!



Find the McDonald’s and Verdy pop-up store at Booth F1-F1A within Complex Marketplace.