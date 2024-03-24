Hong Kong
McDonald’s and Verdy pop-up store

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
McDonald's, Complex Con
Photograph: Courtesy McDonald's
Get your hands on exclusive merchandise and food items at ComplexCon

From March 23 to 24, McDonald’s Hong Kong will collaborate with renowned Japanese graphic artist Verdy to hold an exclusive pop-up booth at ComplexCon. The stylish pop-up store will be decked out in  adorable designs of Verdy’s hand-drawn character, Vick, as well as accents of black, yellow, and white. During the two-day event, the McDonald’s pop-up store will offer items like nine-piece Chicken McNugget meal sets served with smoky nacho cheese sauce and Cajun sauce; fluffy hotcakes sprinkled with chocolate powder in the shape of Vick; as well as crispy hash browns – all served in Vick-themed packaging.

Visitors of ComplexCon and McDonald’s app members will also get first access to pre-order the Vick’s Collector’s Set ($480) from 10am on March 23. Each collector’s set comes with an 18-piece Chicken McNuggets meal, as well as four adorable limited-edition figures of Vick posing with fries, burgers, and nuggets. What’s more, the McDonald’s pop-up store will offer a selection of limited edition collaborative merchandise such as t-shirts, work jackets, and skateboards! 

Find the McDonald’s and Verdy pop-up store at Booth F1-F1A within Complex Marketplace.

Details

Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

