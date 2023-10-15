Time Out says

From October 13 to 15, the fourth edition of BAM Festival, organised by German automotive brand Mercedes-Benz, takes over the Central Harbourfront to present a future-driven and progressive event programme.

Be the first to see a showcase of up to 30 of Mercedes-Benz’s latest car models, including their all-new E-Class and all-electric Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV. The festival is also debuting The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG in Hong Kong and displaying an entire collection of Mercedes-Benz SUVs. Car models will all be available for purchase and ready to be customised on-site.

Discover the brand’s latest tech offering and future projects at the Innovation Hub that will also showcase sustainable developments in automobiles. Experience the power of speed in a virtual reality car race at the AMG Racing Arena for an immersive future driving competition.

No party is complete without music and drinks! The three-day event celebrates Oktoberfest with a wide range of beers and snacks. In addition to live DJ music, exciting performances are lined up for Saturday night, including singers Jeffrey Ngai, Panther Chan, and Wilson Ng along with his band. The festival also offers yoga classes, sports and family-friendly activities, a kids’ playground, as well as lifestyle, fashion, culture, and arts booths.

BAM Festival 2023 welcomes everyone with free entry. Register now to secure your spot!