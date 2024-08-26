Subscribe
Worldwide
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    Photograph: Courtesy Moment
Moment

Tsim Sha Tsui's Korean-style selfie studio, Moment, is primed to click with all shutterbugs. This playful photo playground features four fantastical rooms, from the popular high-angle red chamber to Korea's hottest elevator-themed room. Neon-lit and mirror-walled, the studio also has a ton of playful props – think cartoon hats, Y2K sunnies, and birthday baubles – for friends and couples to craft their most Instagrammable moments. All selfies will set you back around $60 to $80 or so, and there are even Korean staff members who will be more than happy to take pics with you! There's also a fried chicken joint by bb.q chicken slinging sweet-spicy and cheesy Korean bites for the perfect post-snap sustenance. 

Details

Address
Shop G, Savoy Mansion, 49 Carnarvon Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11am-11pm; Sat-Sun 12pm-12am
Advertising
