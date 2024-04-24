Time Out says

One Michelin-starred restaurant Mono is set to return with the 10th edition of its Unplugged dining crossover events, where chef Ricardo Chaneton joins forces with talented chefs from around the world. For the latest iteration of the Unplugged series, chef Chaneton has invited Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024, Pichaya ‘Pam’ Soontorniyakij, from one Michelin-starred restaurant Potong to join him on April 23 and 24 to create a series of unique fusion dishes for guests to enjoy.



During the collaborations, chef Chaneton will whip up innovative plates that draw from his Latin American and Italian heritage, while chef Soontorniyakij will showcase her progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine to diners. Guests will be able to try the chefs’ exclusive collaboration menu for lunch ($1,688 per person) and dinner ($2,688 per person) at Mono on April 23 and 24. Reserve your spot for the time-limited dining events by emailing reservations@mono.hk